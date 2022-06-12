19,067 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,165,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

