19,450 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 334,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of XOM opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

