195 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,391.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,641.44.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

