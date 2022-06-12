1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.23

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.23 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 50.50 ($0.63). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 97,703 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.21. The stock has a market cap of £55.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.50.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

About 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.