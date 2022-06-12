25,000 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Acquired by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. MoneyLion accounts for about 0.1% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 32,942 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,970,704.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 207,942 shares of company stock worth $399,334.

MoneyLion stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 695,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

