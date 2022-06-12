2,513 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $288.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

