2,839 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,384.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,635.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

