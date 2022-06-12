40,307 Shares in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pontem by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,448,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Pontem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

