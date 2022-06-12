4,140 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Intuit accounts for about 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

