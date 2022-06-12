4,495 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 635,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 327,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

