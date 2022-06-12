4,604 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

