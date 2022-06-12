461 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $362.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.34 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.33.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

