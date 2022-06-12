5,101 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.49 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average of $196.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

