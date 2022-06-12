5,310 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

