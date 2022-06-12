580,431 Shares in Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Purchased by Industry Ventures L.L.C.

Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 580,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Spire Global comprises about 0.8% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 0.43% of Spire Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

Spire Global stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

Spire Global Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

