5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of FEAM stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

