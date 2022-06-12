69,167 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.