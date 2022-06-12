7,524 Shares in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $55.24.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary L. Howell acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

