7,524 Shares in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $55.24.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
