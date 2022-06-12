82,407 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.1% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.85 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

