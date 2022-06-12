9,145 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

