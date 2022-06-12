9,391 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

