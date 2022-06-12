AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.51

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 168370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

