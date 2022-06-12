Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

