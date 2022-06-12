AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.08. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

