Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.