Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $36,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

