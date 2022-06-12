Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 398.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ADEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,359. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.