Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

ADBE stock opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.82. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

