ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stake Decreased by Anqa Management LLC

Anqa Management LLC trimmed its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 639,761 shares during the quarter. ADT makes up 4.8% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anqa Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ADT worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADT by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 17.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ADT by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,400 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $6.87. 2,519,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,030. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.27%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

