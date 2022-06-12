Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

AMD traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 102,145,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178,368. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

