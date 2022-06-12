Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.
AMD traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 102,145,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178,368. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
