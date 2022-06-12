Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,507 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.28 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.