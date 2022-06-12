Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,111 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

