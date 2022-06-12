Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,614 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $37.04 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

