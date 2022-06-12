Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,829 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $310.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.60. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.21.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

