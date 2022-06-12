Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after acquiring an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $332.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.