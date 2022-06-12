Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.96 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

