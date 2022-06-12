Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

