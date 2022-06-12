Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 159,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $426,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $9.07 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $15.37.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
