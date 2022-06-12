AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading Down 5%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 3,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.