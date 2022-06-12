Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Up 1,477.2% in May

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a growth of 1,477.2% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,633,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,011,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,270,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Agrico Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

