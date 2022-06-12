Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Update

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a growth of 1,477.2% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,223,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,011,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Agrico Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

