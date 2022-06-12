AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.12) to €2.65 ($2.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AIB Group from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.80 ($3.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.75 ($2.96) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIBRF stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.