AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

ABSSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

ABSSF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

