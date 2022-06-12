Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.05

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 130650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.