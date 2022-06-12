Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.74 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,056. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

