Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALDX opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.64. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.