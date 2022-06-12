Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 94.96 and a quick ratio of 61.40. The stock has a market cap of £89.88 million and a PE ratio of 37.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.30. Alpha Real Trust has a one year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.37).

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

