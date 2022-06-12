ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Down 98.4% in May

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of REIT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 4,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

