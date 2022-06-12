Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

ATUSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

