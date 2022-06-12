Altria Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.94 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

